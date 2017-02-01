Kazaure, who was represented by the Director of Mobilisation, Chief Frank Ekpunobi, stated this at Issele-Uku, Delta, during a visit to the camp.



The DG further described the speculation as a result of “poverty of information.’’



He said that the NYSC period in the life of an individual was a period of stop gap and period to differentiate between fantasy and reality.



Kazaure recalled that the scheme was created after the three years of the civil war with the sole aim of national integration.



He added that since then, NYSC had performed wonderfully well in the area of education, healthcare delivery and increased literacy.



Kazaure pointed out that there was no where in Nigeria that people do not find corps members rendering services to their fatherland.



The NYSC DG, however, advised the corps members to stay in their places of primary assignment, avoid unnecessary traveling and work hard to bag awards.



Earlier, the Delta Coordinator, Mr Benjamin Omotade, said that camping activities commenced on a promising note.



Omotade said that different agencies have cordial relationship with the camp officials and that staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) were on ground to render qualitative healthcare services to the corps members.

