Senator Dino Melaye gives a 1991 Honda to his PA as gift for being a "hardworking employee".

He posted the picture on his Facebook wall .several Nigerians have reacted to the picture,accusing the Kogi State born Senator of insensitivity.

They believe the Senator could have done better than just giving a weather beaten car to a loyal staff when compared to his various State of the art cars that he has.





Meanwhile the loyal servant posted this on the gift.



