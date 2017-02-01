Senator Dino Melaye gives a 1991 Honda to his PA as gift for being a "hardworking employee".
He posted the picture on his Facebook wall .several Nigerians have reacted to the picture,accusing the Kogi State born Senator of insensitivity.
They believe the Senator could have done better than just giving a weather beaten car to a loyal staff when compared to his various State of the art cars that he has.
Meanwhile the loyal servant posted this on the gift.
*I REMAIN GRATEFUL TO MY BOSS- GIDEON AYODELE*
*Busybodies and wailers should keep it up*
I
have seen so many posts on blogs, and several private messages on the
car gift presented to me by my boss and I just have to speak out at this
moment to let the hired mourners to mind their business if they have
any.
I appreciate the good gesture extended to me by my boss.
He has been so magnanimous and benevolent to the entire staff and the gift was just one of the benevolence enjoyed by the staff.
To the busybodies, the naij.com, Sahara reporters and the rest, who are interested in what other people say and do.
As
busybodies, you can't help offering advice to friends, whether they
want it or not. You are known for trying to help with situations in
which you're not necessarily welcome or needed.
These
busybodies are the kind of persons you just want to punch in the mouth
for being so damb annoying. They have no life and way too much time on
their hands.
They frequently use their excessive
amount of time to annoy and monitor others, taddletale for small
meaningless crap, butt into everybody's business except their own, and
spy on people as if they think they are a cop or an important person or
something.
You know busy bodies when you see them:
they evesdrop, will report you for "child abuse" when you discipline
your kids in the mall by giving them a small smack on the hand, they
knock on your apartment door for "being too loud" when chopping
vegetables on your counter for dinner.
Busy bodies
are usually self-rightous hypocrites that are quick to point out the
faults in others but get defensive when you point out theirs. A person
who constantly gossips and talks bad about people and spreads rumors
about them in order to cause problems and conflict.
Whatever
your intentions are, you have failed. You are crying than the bereaved.
The gift is mine and I appreciate it and know it would spur me to
continue to discharge my duties as require, even than ever.
*To my boss, Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye, I say THANK YOU !*
Mr. Gideon Ayodele.. SDM Media Aide.
