The Publisher of Garden City Magazine Omodu Jack-West is set to unveil a new record label.









The event is scheduled for Monday, February 13th 2017 at Te Zada Plus Event Centre & Lounge, Port Harcourt from 10am.









The conference will be featuring the record label Artistes, Logo, Instagram Handle, Facebook Page, Twitter Handle, Website, Official Record Label Office address and Release of a Team Song.









The conference which is strictly by invitation will however be open to the general public via all social media platforms.









This press conference is to publicly make known the name and content of the record label, to fully address what the public should expect from us, satisfy any necessary questions from all stakeholders.









It will also avail the media the opportunity to be up-to-date with our plans and projects henceforth.







