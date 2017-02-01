Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » NEW RECORD LABEL TO BE UNVEILED IN PORT HARCOURT
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, February 12, 2017 / comment : 0



The Publisher of Garden City Magazine Omodu Jack-West is set to unveil a new record label.


The event is scheduled for Monday, February 13th 2017   at Te Zada Plus Event Centre & Lounge, Port Harcourt from 10am.


 The conference will be featuring the record label Artistes, Logo, Instagram Handle, Facebook Page, Twitter Handle, Website, Official Record Label Office address and Release of a Team Song.



The conference which is strictly by invitation will however be open to the general public via all social media platforms.  


This press conference is to publicly make known the name and content of the record label, to fully address what the public should expect from us, satisfy any necessary questions from all stakeholders.  


It will also avail the media the opportunity to be up-to-date with our plans and projects henceforth. 


Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú