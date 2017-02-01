Select Menu

NCC BANS OPEN REGISTRATION OF SIM CARDS
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, February 16, 2017 / comment : 0


It is now illegal for telecom operators or their representatives to do registration of SIM cards in an open or ‘’uncontrolled environment’’, an official has said.

The Head of Enforcement Unit at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Salisu Abdu disclosed this yesterday while speaking with journalists after three persons found registering SIM cards in open places were arrested in Abuja.

Abdu said government through the commission... had issued a directive to all telecom operators since November to stop their agents from registering SIM cards under umbrellas and in kiosks effective from February 1, 2017.

“SIM registration should only be done in a controlled environment- a permanent building with logos and structures of the operators in place - with identities of the agents doing the registration.

“We came up with this so we will be able to trace where SIM cards are registered to stem the tide of rising crimes, especially kidnapping and militancy”, the NCC official said.

He said N5million would be slammed on any dealer or operator who flouts the directive.

