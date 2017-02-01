uption, the sum of N500, 000.00 at the behest of President Muhammadu Buhari, during the contrived certificate issue affecting the then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He said “Mr Awodein (SAN) describes the allegation as ‘malicious, utterly ridiculous, and revolting,’ in a statement released Wednesday.



He recalled that President Buhari challenged the elections of 2003, 2007, and 2011, up to the Supreme Court, and not once was he named as trying to compromise any Judge, even though some of them were his schoolmates, or contemporary, at one time or the other.



In keeping with the President’s time-tested reputation as a man of truth and integrity, he said that any attempt to sully that reputation is bound to fail, inexorably.



According to him, the President was in no way linked with Justice Ademola.



Awodein’s statement reads: “I am constrained to make in absolute good faith , in good conscience and in the interest of justice and fair play the following very short statement on account of the distorted news story currently being peddled as affecting the person of Mr. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and my good and very noble self.



“The very simple and plain facts are as follows:



“I have known as a friend and for well over 35 years Mr. Justice Niyi Ademola, a notorious fact known to majority of lawyers who have practiced especially in Lagos for over that same period more or less and also to so many other professionals of other disciplines and other prominent and not so prominent Nigerians.



“It is a fact that the sum of money mentioned was personally paid by me as a friend to Mr. Justice Ademola as a personal gift, as our custom well recognizes and demands, on the occasion of his daughter’s High Society wedding solemnized at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, on the 9th of May 2015, which I attended in person.



“I was fully convinced then, as I remain today, that I could do no less as a friend of longstanding to fairly reasonably support him on that memorable occasion of his daughter’s wedding.



“Anyone and everyone who knows me would readily and unquestionably testify that I am and have always been a man of impeccable integrity on and off the Courts and that such a record speaks always loudly for itself.

The Presidency on Wednesday described the bribery allegation against President Muhammadu Buhari as malicious, utterly ridiculous, and revolting.A statement by the Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kola Awodein, has reacted to news making the rounds that he gave Justice Niyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, currently standing trial for alleged corr