Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh on Friday disclosed that she had been using her social media accounts to fake receiving expensive gifts from her husband.





She stated this on her Instagram @tontolet while responding to advice from her fans persuading her to have a rethink over her marriage.

The Nollywood actress said she had been using her social media platform to lie and paint her husband the good man he is today, as her union with him ‘was all a sham’.

According to her, all the cars and jewelleries she flashed on social media were not bought for her by him.

She wrote: “[That] I posted stuffs my ex-husband bought for me doesn’t make it true. I used my platform to lie, to make him the man he is today.

She said people could “fake it till you make it but don’t live in your lies,”while saying her marriage was a sham.

The mother of one alleged that she treated so many sexually transmitted diseases (STD’s) while being married to the man she called husband.

“Nobody knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I know in marriage. If laughter is all they have, then the karma that bites me awaits them all.

“Thanks for your love. Yes no marriage is perfect but mine was based on gross lies, deceit, scam and many more darkness.

“I loved the man no one begged me to, I take all the blame.”

“So don’t come at me with the bullshit of enjoying this man’s money.

“ I have not started talking, I will bare it all but there is time for everything.

“I care now for the STDs because I am no longer naive. I am a mother who wants to live long for my child.

“I am not a saint and cheating is not the only reason I took the forever walk, “she added.

The actress got married in 2015 and has a son from the union.