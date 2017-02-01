Tragedy struck in Enugu on Thursday when a pregnant mother and her 4 year old son were burnt to death while others sustained various degrees of injuries in a kerosene explosion.
It was gathered that the inferno which occurred at Ngenevu, an Enugu suburb, threw residents of Enugu metropolis into panic as the kerosene was feared to be an adulterated one.
Amarizu further said, “And sympathizers assisted in their being taken to National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu for medical treatment. At the hospital, Mrs. Ugwuoke who is said to be pregnant was confirmed dead together with her 4 year old son while others who sustained severe burnt are receiving treatment”
“Investigation into the incident has begun by police operatives with a view to finding out the likely cause of the incident”, the Police Spokesman added.
