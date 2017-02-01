Suspect after he was caught today

Few months after he was caught stealing several iphones at computer village in Lagos,Movie producer Seun Egbegbe was today arrested again while trying to dupe a currency operator of over $60,000.





This was a release from Lagos Police Spokesperson



Today at about 1300hrs one Seun Karim aka Egbegbe and one Ayo Oyekan disguise as the MD of Gbagada General Hospital and the other as a patient.









They lured one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna both bureau de change members , from different location that they needed dollars and pounds. The unsuspecting victims brought same to the suspects at the hospital where they collected the said amount and attempted to escape with the money.

Egbegbe after his arrest



The victims raised alarm and subsequently the suspect were arrested by the policemen attached to the hospital.



Further to the arrest of the fraudsters many members of bureau de change are trooping to the office with similar complaint against the suspects .



Case is under investigation."



