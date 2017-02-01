

To Mr Williams Nwosu who hails from Ahiazu Mbaise, in Imo state, Monday the 27th of February 2017 is a day he will never forget in a hurry.



Mr. Nwosu who works as a house keeper received a brand new Honda civic for exhibiting a rare display of honestly when he picked up an Ecolac bag belonging to a UAE based businessman Mr. Chidiebere Wisdom Nwaubani containing some valuable items like brand new and expensive mobile phones, an international passport with Dubai residential permit, a laptop, a diamond bank cheque book, an undisclosed amount of money both in foreign currencies and naira amongst other valuables, but returned it to the owner.



In appreciation Mr Chidiebere Nwaubani i who expressed surprise at the level of honesty shown by Mr. Nwosu in this hard times decided to reward him with the gift of a brand new car.



While handing over the car to Mr. Williams Nwosu in his office, Mr. Nwaubani said that though the bag contains some valuables including business documents, that what moved him into rewarding the man was his show of exceptional bravery and honesty, he also said he did what he did to encourage Nigerians to live an honest life and to also show people that honesty is the biggest virtue anybody can imbibe, he enjoined the youth to learn from Mr Nwosu who despite his condition decided not to take what does not belong to him.



In his response Mr Williams a father of five children who lost his taxi driving job and relocated to owerri when he could no longer cope with challenges of Lagos life without a job to cater for his family, said he was full of surprises and that never in his widest dream did he envisage owning a car after he lost his job, he said he relocated back to the east because of hardship and took the job of cleaning the compound of his relation in exchange and for an accommodation.



When asked why he did not tamper with the contents of the bag or help himself with some of the valuables or cash, he said he was not brought up in that manner and that what he did was what he was known for all his life, he said that no matter the degree of hardship that he can never steal or take what does not belong to him, he however showered blessings and thanks on Mr. Nwaubani whom he described as a kind hearted messiah, whom God had used to restore him back to business and prayed God to bless every of Mr.Nwaubani`s endeavors.



He said his advice is that the younger generation will live a life of honesty and hard work, eschew greed and always put God first in all they do, he said everyone should use him as an example of what the result of honesty should be and he prayed God to bless and replenish Mr. Nwaubani whom he said that God had used to wipe his tears.



Source:Uche Aguoru