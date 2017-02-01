In a time of two hours, 15 minutes and 20 seconds, Kenya’s, Abraham Kiptum who won the maiden edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday successfully defended his title at the second edition of the race carting away the grand prize of $50,000.





His time was a new record in the Lagos Marathon as he posted a time of two hours, 16 minutes and 19 seconds in the 2016 maiden edition.





Kiptum’s compatriots, Ronny Kiboss and Kiprotich Kiroi came second and third finishing in two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds and two hours, 15 minutes and 30 seconds, winning $40,000 and $30,000 dollars respectively.





Istifanus Peter Mahan was the first Nigerian to breast the finish tape in two hours, 37 minutes and 51 seconds, while Kefas Williams and Ritji Timothy finished second and third in two hours, 40 minutes and 43 seconds and two hours, 41 minutes and 31 seconds respectively.





The race started at the National Stadium, Surulere by 7am and ended at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island with over 50,000 athletes battling for the prize money.





Speaking shortly before presenting the prizes to the winners at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode said his administration has begun steps to reposition sports in the State, assuring that no stone would be left unturned to achieve the aspiration.





He said the success of the tourney marked another leg of his government's dreams and aspiration to make State the destination of Sports in Africa.





To this end, the Governor said the State would continue to explore and attract regional, continental and global sports events to drive home its mission, adding that the all round development of youths through sports remains paramount.





"Our commitment to continue to support our Youth in Sports Development is resolute, a part that we cannot depart from. The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is a testimony to this avowed commitment," he said.





Governor Ambode said it was gratifying that the Marathon attracted the presence of the Athletics Federations Presidents from other countries, and participation of elite Athletes from four continents, 15 countries and about 50,000 athletes overall.





While expressing delight on the interest and participation of thousands of Nigerians in the Marathon, the Governor said that more importantly, the event had set a foundational infrastructure to put the State on the world map.





"This mind blowing attendance underscores our determination to occupy a prime place in the Marathon Calendar worldwide and ultimately to be among the top ten Marathon races in the World.





Governor Ambode said that going forward, his administration would remain committed to supporting outstanding Athletes on the local front and that proactive measures that will encourage and challenge them to excel would be put in place.





​ "We are hugely encouraged by the local participation, which coincide with our mission on the Marathon. Let me reiterate that our collaboration with Access Bank Plc, Seven Up Bottling Company, Bet Naija and Eko Atlantic City is a template we intend to replicate in various sports across board," he said.





Governor Ambode said beyond the Marathon, the State Government would continue to use sports to drive inclusion and engagement of the citizenry most especially the youths, while Tourism, Arts and Entertainment will remain the cornerstone and pillars of support of his social contract with Lagosians and the international community.





"In support of this, we have put in place a structured process of providing additional sports infrastructure in the various Zones of the State.





"The target here is to ensure that no child is denied the opportunity of interaction with sports as early as possible in life while potential for career in sports can be identified for proper development," he said.





The Governor also announced that the next edition of the Marathon would hold on Saturday, February 10 2018.





In his remarks, Managing Director of Access Bank, Mr Herbert Wigwe said the event, apart from showcasing the fact that Lagos is truly a safe place, the marathon had all the traits of world class tourney.



