For allegedly killing a personnel of the Department of State Services, DSS, after kidnapping members of his family, a 61-year-old leader of a kidnap gang in Rivers State, Jonkin Chibuzor Nkwuozor, was dragged before a Port Harcourt magistrate’s court weekend.









Senior Magistrate B. Jamabo ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison custody till further notice.

sister-in-law on November 16 along Ngor-Okpala/Etche Road in Rivers State. The suspect and two other members of his gang, Okechukwu Collins Onyegbosi and Mike Eze Ogu were charged for kidnap of the DSS personnel, Reuben Uzoma, his wife, their two children and his sister-in-law on November 16 along Ngor-Okpala/Etche Road in Rivers State.

Count three of the charge accused the suspects of conspiring to murder the DSS personnel, thus committed an offence contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal code Act, (Capt C 38), LFN, 2004.

The suspects, who later released the wife, children and sister in-law of the deceased DSS personnel, made efforts to sell his car, a Toyota Venza, before they were arrested by DSS operatives.

It was gathered that the late DSS personnel, Uzoma, shot dead two of the kidnappers when they flagged down his vehicle on the Ngor-Okpalla-Etche Road.