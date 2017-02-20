Five days after he was kidnapped from his residence at road 18, off Olusegun Tawoju Avenue, at Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos, Dr. Dayo Adekoya, the secretary of Isheri North Estate Residents Association, has been finally released by his abductors.





This is just as the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Navy will in the next few days begin aerial surveillance and water patrols respectively, in the area to rid the area of such criminal elements.





It was also gathered that already the police in conjunction with the Nigerian Army have conducted a threat analysis of the area based on the increasing spate of kidnapping in the area.





The victim was kidnapped by a 20-man armed gang, who raided the estate last Thursday and killed three two local security operatives and a bricklayer and left two others badly injured.





Although mum has been the word on the part of the Adekoya family as regarding the victim’s whereabouts and ordeal, it was gathered that Adekoya was released after the family met the ransom demands.





Investigation revealed that the family had kept the police in the blind about their dealings with the kidnappers, preferring to secure his release first before the police can go after the suspects.





The kidnappers had earlier demanded for the sum of N100 million from the victim’s wife before it was first reduced to N80million and later N50million.





After the undisclosed sum of ransom was paid, the kidnappers had crossed the creeks and dropped off Adekoya at the canal close to his estate and sped off at about 3a.m.





As at press time, the traumatised victim was said to be undergoing medical examination in a private hospital pending his release to his family.

A visit to the estate showed the absence of his nuclear family members, although scores of neighbours and sympathiser had thronged to the residence to rejoice with them.





Despite his release, the houses near his residence, were bereft of people, as some of them were said to have fled their homes for fear of being abducted too.



