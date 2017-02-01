German archaeologist Professor Peter Breunij and his research assistant Johannes Buringer who were kidnapped on Wednesday in Kaduna have been released.
The professor, the leader of a four-man team from the University of Frankfurt, Germany working on historical finds in Nigeria, was abducted with his associate by five gunmen at Jenjela village in the Kagarko local government area.
The Kaduna State Government confirmed the release of the Germans through a statement from Samuel Aruwan, media aide to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, saying the governor commended the security agencies for their success in securing the release of the Germans.
