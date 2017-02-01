Kidnappers have released Mr. Oluwafemi Ojo, a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer, who was abducted along with his wife at Ogotun – Igbara Odo Road in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of on Saturday at the weekend, have been set free





Sources in Ogotun-Ekiti, on Thursday said that the couple regained their freedom after a ransom of N1.5million on Wednesday.

The sources claimed that the kidnappers were brazen and had barely hid their identity when they allegedly came by themselves to collect the ransom “somewhere near Ilawe-Ekiti.”

It was said that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N20 million when they contacted the family of their victims, shortly after they were seized.

A family source told newsmen after their release, that the kidnappers had handed over Mr. and Mrs. Ojo to the representatives of the family at a thick bush located between Igbara Odo and Ikere where it claimed they were moved after being seized.

The source said: “Femi and his wife were released after the family paid N1.5 million to the kidnappers. The money was raised in cash and delivered to them to secure their release.

“The family had earlier told them that there is no way they can afford the N20 million they earlier demanded and the family haggled with them and reduce the price until they agreed on N1.5 million.

“The kidnappers had advised the family to cooperate with them and warned against reporting the case to the police. They described the spot where they could be located in a thick forest between Ikere and Igbara Odo.

“They came out of the bush with their captors and received the cash before releasing them to the delegation. In fact, they were not in a hurry throughout the encounter and they promised to launch more attacks in the days ahead.”