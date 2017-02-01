n in our party constitution. No clause or section of the party constitution provides for such position in our party. It’s a storm in a teacup; we don’t want that to cause disunity. So, this is a non-issue at all; it is just that the press made it look like a mountain out of a small molehill.”



Ngige stated that the party leaders extensively deliberated, as well as, call to order those championing the issue to be guided by the constitution, stressing that what mattered to the party presently was not leadership, but how to win elections.





The Southeast zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denounced the selection of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani as the National Leader of the party in the zone. Briefing newsmen at the end of the zonal meeting, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige and the National Vice Chairman, Chief Emma Eneukwu said the party constitution did not provide for such position. Ngige said: "There's no such position