The speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Aliyu Sabiu Muduru, was yesterday taken by surprise when 23 of the 34 assembly members passed a vote of no confidence in his leadership and thereafter impeached him.





Muduru, who presided over yesterday’s sitting, had called for adjournment when the majority leader, Hambali Faruk, drew the attention of the unsuspecting outgoing speaker under matters of public importance.





He said that 23 members of the House have lost confidence in him, and therefore asked him to vacate his seat as speaker.





The House then asked the deputy speaker, Shehu Tafoki, to take charge before the election of a new speaker.





It was from there that the legislators asked all the people in the gallery, including pressmen to leave the chamber.





During their closed door session, the legislators elected Yahaya Kusada as new speaker.





They thereafter called in journalists to witness the swearing in of the new speaker, who in turn promised to carry all along.





Kusada, who described his emergence as speaker as “a great surprise” said leadership comes from Allah.





As the events were unfolding, the visibly surprised impeached speaker, alongside six other members hurriedly left the gallery and drove off in a Peugeot SUV.





Muduru, 34, the youngest speaker in Nigeria before his ouster, emerged the number three citizen in Katsina State shortly after the 2015 elections when the House standing rules were amended to give him easy ride to the post.





The previous assembly had enacted a law banning a ‘fresher’ from becoming speaker.





Sources said Muduru was seen by his colleagues as “a stooge whose close romance with the executive arm of government does not speak well of the legislature.”



