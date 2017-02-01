Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday presided over the swearing-in of three new Permanent Secretaries into the State Public Service, charging the new appointees to bring their professionalism to bear and impact positively on the lives of Lagosians.





The Governor, who spoke at the State Executive Council Chambers at Lagos House, Ikeja, stressed the fact that the appointment of the new Permanent Secretaries was in tandem with the laid down tradition of deploying the best human capital to deliver on government’s promises to the people of the State and thus were based on merit, integrity and a record of selfless service.





“Therefore, I enjoin the new appointees not to see their appointment as compensation or a reward for favours done to anybody but to value it as a call to higher service, where their actions or inactions will have an impact on the lives of Lagosians.





“I urge you to settle in quickly to your new responsibilities. I am positive that your wealth of service and professional experiences will be deployed in assisting our administration to make lives better and more meaningful for our people,” the Governor said.





While congratulating the new appointees, Governor Ambode urged them not to see their appointment as compensation or favour, but a call to greater service and as such they must continue to raise the bar of excellence which the State is known for.





“As a government, we believe strongly that to maintain and surpass the current record of our socio-economic and political development, we must continue to raise the bar and ensure that only individuals with these qualities are saddled with the task of executing government policies and programmes”, he said.





The three new appointed Permanent Secretaries are Engineer Temidayo Erinle, Mrs. Abiola Adetutu and Dr. Mrs. Atinuke Onayiga.





Earlier in her opening remarks, the Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Folashade Adesoye, said the appointment of the three Permanent Secretaries was as a result of her appointment as the Acting Head of Service and the recent retirement of two Permanent Secretaries, hence the need the fill the vacant positions.



