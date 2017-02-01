The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed the report on social media insinuating that he said he didn't visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London last week.

The social media report trended yesterday, claiming that Tinubu disclaimed his visit to the President in the company of the APC Chairman Board of Trustees, Chief Bisi Akande.

Tinubu was quoted as saying that he was actually in Ibadan on the supposed day he was reported in London to see the president.

In a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu was quoted as saying "The report about the so-called denial of the visit is the handiwork of mischief- makers.

I felt we should not dignify that with a response. That report beggars belief. Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were in London. The reason they travelled to the United Kingdom was to see President Buhari and they visited him last Thursday and held discussions with him at the Abuja House in London. After the visit, the President, as a mark of respect, saw off his guests to the door.

"Pictures were taken during and after the visit and released to the media by the Presidency. These pictures were international headlines. How can anybody in his or her right senses be saying there was no such visit? It's simply crazy! I can't just get it."