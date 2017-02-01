The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested an 18 – year old serial phone thief in Oshodi.









The suspect, Sadeeq Wasiu, who had been imprisoned seven times, was re-arrested in Oshodi on Tuesday after several months of being on the operatives’ wanted list.









Wasiu, alias “Omo Eiye”, as he is popularly called in Oshodi was arrested at Oshodi Under Bridge while trying to escape after snatching an Infinix Note 3 from an undergraduate.









Before his arrest, Wasiu had been fingered to be the master minder of four phone thefts and two bag snatching attempt in Oshodi.









Sadeeq, who disclosed to interrogators that he was released from Potoki Prison, Badagry in January, 2017, said he ran away from Ikire, Osun State when he was 15 years old.









“I was 15 years when I came to Lagos to work as a conductor in 2014. My parents were not aware I am in Lagos”, he stated.









He disclosed “my popular name is Eyie. I steal phones from people at Oshodi. We were three in my group. Ahmed alias Oyi, Tombolo and I.









We have stolen more than 45 phones as a group and I have stolen countless number of phones individually.









I used to sell the phones at Idi Oro, Mushin. I sell the phone according to their make. I sell some N10, 000 and N8, 000. I have gone to jail seven times”.









Wasiu added, “I sell Indian Hemp too. I buy it from Spider in Lagos Island and I resell in small raps to over 50 of my colleagues in Oshodi. I can buy N4, 000 and brake into small wraps and sell for N8, 000.”









Confirming the arrest, the State's Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmus, said that the Command will not rest on its oars in nipping in the bud criminal activities in the state.







