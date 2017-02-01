...

arty including the Governors ,National Assembly and BOT in order to organize a unified National convention of the Party...

He assured that everyone will come back to the Party as one unified Party.According to him ,by the court verdict,there were no victors or losers...Mr Sheriff said the party is tired of losing elections .He stated that all the State Congresses held prior to the Port Harcourt convention stands ..He stated that the State Executives remain as it were.

According to him,he has started reconciliatory moves ,as at this morning he has spoken to the chairman of the reconciliatory committee,Governor Seriake Dickson and the Deputy Senator Ibrahim Mantu as well as the BOT Chairman of PDP in a move to reconcile all aggrieved members as soon as possible..He said ,a successful reconciled National Convention that will be acceptable to all will be held soon..

A timetable for that will be released soon immediately all consultation is concluded ....He said the team will take over the Party headquarters at Wadata House next week once he gets the court papers.

Mr Ali Modu Sheriff refuted the allegations making the rounds that Governor Nyesom Wike and Ayo Fayose will be expelled from the party.

Those at the Press conference includes Senator Hope Uzodinma,Chief Chris Uba and a host of others

