He said: “I love my country and I love my president. My intention is not to fight my country; I just want to pass out information to those who have no access to the Internet.



“I usually go on the Internet to source for information and publish. I have other papers on sports and social life which I publish.”



The unnamed suspect admitted to being a publisher for eight years but confessed that he started Biafra Times a few months ago.



“I decided to specialise on Biafra Times when I discovered it is always a sell-out anytime we published stories about eastern parts of the country.



“Sometimes, I go to newspaper vendors and hear people requesting for Biafra Times.



“We usually print about 5000 copies which we sell for N100 nationwide.”



The commissioner for police in Lagos, Fatai Owoseni said 515 copies of the “offending” newspaper were recovered during a raid on the printing press of the organisation in the Shomolu area of Lagos.



“The printing press has been shut and the environment is being monitored.



“This is an offence punishable under the Criminal Law of Lagos state.”

