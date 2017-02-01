The Ag President Yemi Osinbajo says the completion of the proposed new resident of the Vice President started by the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration which is currently about 85% completion is not his priority .





Further more,according to him,he is very contended with his current residence at the villa.





Read the Press statement





For the umpteenth time, we like to clarify that the proposed plan of the immediate past administration to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse preceded this administration.





The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration, but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans.





Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false.





Besides, the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said publicly that he considers Aguda House, which he currently occupies, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.