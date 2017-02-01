Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has assured the nation that President Muhammadu Buhari is hale and hearty and would return home as soon as he completes the necessary tests recommended by his doctors in the United Kingdom.









Prof. Osinbajo gave the assurance on Monday when State House correspondents approached him for a chat shortly after his telephone conversation with the president.









``Let me first say the President is hale and hearty. I spoke to him just this afternoon and we had a fairly long conversation, he is in good shape and very chatty,” the Acting President said.









He disclosed that the conversation was focused on the economy, the budget and goings on in the country.









The President was ``interested in knowing about the budget process and how far we had gone’’, especially with efforts aimed at taking the country out of recession.









``As you know we had a meeting today with the private sector on the economic recovery and growth plan and he was interested in knowing what was happening with that, with the economic recovery and growth plan and what we are doing with the private sector.”









``And of course I informed him of what we are seeing, the protest matches and some of what the feedback is, what people are saying about the economy and all of that,’’ Osinbajo added.









On when the President would return to Nigeria and his present health status, Osinbajo said ``just as he has said in his letter to the National Assembly, he needs to go through a cycle of tests and once the test results are seen, he will receive medical advice. We should expect him very soon.’’









On the health status of the President, the Acting President noted that at the appropriate time the President will be able to discuss it, especially as he is currently running tests.









According to Prof. Osinbajo, “before you determine your health status, you must be able to run the necessary tests, and do what doctors have asked to be done, and await the outcome of that before one can talk about any kind of health status.’’









The Acting President also dismissed insinuations that he was under pressure to resign.









``I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr President, and the people of this nation have never asked us to resign.







