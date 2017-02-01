A House of Representatives member representing Mashi/Dutsci Federal Constituency in Katsina Hon Sani Bello is dead and has been buried according to Islamic rites in his hometown, Mashi.

The funeral prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Mashi, Malam Nura Mashi and was attended by dignitaries like the Secretary to Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, state PDP Chairman, Salisu Majigiri, politicians, government functionaries and traditional rulers.

He died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano after a protracted illness.

He was aged 48 and is survived by three wives and many children.

While announcing the death, Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara said: “With great sadness, I receive the news of the death of Hon. Bello Sani, who represented Mashi/Dvisi federal constituency of Katsina state.

“Our colleague was compassionate, principled, and interacted freely with all members. Our heartfelt condolences go to his immediate family, government and people of Katsina state.

“We pray that God gives all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”