Posted date: Thursday, February 23, 2017

In a bid to fully realise the administration's SMART Agenda, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle in three ministries.

The affected Commissioners include; Chief Dan Okenyi formerly of the Ministry of Lands and Survey has been moved to the Directorate of Arts, Culture and Tourism while Barr.

Ernest Ogwezzy formerly of Arts, Culture and Tourism will now take charge as Commissioner for Special Duties and Hon. Chika Ossai formerly of Special Duties is the new Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

The reshuffling is with immediate effect.

