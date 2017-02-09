Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has apologized to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for asking the agency to vacate the state metropolis.

A statement by his Special Assistant on media, Samuel Aruwan, had earlier on stated that the decision was taken by the state Security Council after a meeting in which it reviewed complaints from the general public against the road marshals.

The government further directed the FRSC officials to concentrate their activities “in ensuring safe travel on highways such as the Abuja-Kaduna expressway and other federal highways”.

But on Wednesday, El-Rufai accused the media of “misreporting.” his order.

He spoke when the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, visited him at the Government house, Kaduna.

The FRSC boss also stated that the Agency has a policy that where a state traffic management agency exists, officials withdraw from urban areas.





He announced that there will be eight additional FRSC outposts on the Abuja ,Kaduna road and four ambulances along the Abuja Kaduna axis during the Abuja Airport closure.



