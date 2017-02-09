Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » GOV EL RUFAI APOLOGISES TO FRSC ON DIRECTIVE,AS BOBOYE OYEYEMI ASSURES ON ADEQUATE PATROL ON ABUJA KADUNA CORRIDOR
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 / comment : 0

 


Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has apologized to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for asking the agency to vacate the state metropolis.

A statement by his Special Assistant on media, Samuel Aruwan, had earlier on stated that the decision was taken by the state Security Council after a meeting in which it reviewed complaints from the general public against the road marshals.


The government further directed the FRSC officials to concentrate their activities “in ensuring safe travel on highways such as the Abuja-Kaduna expressway and other federal highways”.



But on Wednesday, El-Rufai accused the media of “misreporting.” his order.


He spoke when the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, visited him at the Government house, Kaduna.

The FRSC boss also stated that the Agency has a policy that where a state traffic management agency exists, officials withdraw from urban areas.

He announced that there will be eight additional FRSC outposts on the Abuja ,Kaduna road and four ambulances along the Abuja Kaduna axis during the Abuja Airport closure.

He commended the Kaduna State Government for setting up the Kaduna State Traffic management Agency ,pledging the support of the FRSC towards assisting it in meeting its set out functions.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú