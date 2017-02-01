As part of efforts geared towards transforming Lagos into Africa’s model Mega City the Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has empowered the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) with 25 Pick Up Vans, 11 Saloon Cars and 20 Power bikes for enhanced operations.





Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the VIS yard, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, the State Acting Commissioner of Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi said the gesture was designed to strengthen the Agency through the provision of institutional support for optimal service delivery.





Elegushi noted that the present administration has continued to provide working equipment to compliment road infrastructure renewal in the State and mitigate various challenges facing the transportation sector.





He expressed confidence that the operational vehicles and power bikes would go a long way to enhance the performance of VIS, while promoting safety and security of motorists and commuters alike.





The Acting Commissioner enjoined VIS personnel to make good use of the vehicles and the power bikes in order to reciprocate the Government gesture and investment.





Elegushi, who also used the opportunity to inspect the newly built Ojodu Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centre, disclosed that plans were underway to provide computerised vehicle inspection centres across the State.





In his response, the Director, Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, urged motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles in order to reduce the carnage on the road.



