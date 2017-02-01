The personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has alleged that former President, Goodluck Jonathan allowed some Nigerians become millionaires through corrupt means under his regime.She made the remark while reacting to a recent court order freezing some bank accounts linked to ex-Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah.Speaking on Friday, Onnochie accused Jonathan of watching idly while “these kleptomaniacs freely helped themselves to our commonwealth.She said, “Oh yea, Ex-Pres. Jonathan made many millionaires. Princess Stella Oduah was one of the more than 40 alleged thieves. They allegedly stole their ways to wealth.“But she (Oduah) sits comfortably in our hallowed chamber, summoning and investigating. Another word for hallowed is holy!”She noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been able to turn 88,000 rice farmers in Kebbi into millionaires.Onnochie said, “Most were not worth ₦100,000 before then. There are new millionaires in Gombe, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia state, etc. That’s how to create millionaires, the Buhari way.“In 2017, there will be more millionaires as more states have joined the Anchor Borrowers Programme and other millionaire-making schemes.“President Buhari is teaching us again, that hard work pays. That’s the change Nigerians voted for. Let the whistlers continue to blow!”