Fayose who alleged that the economic and financial crimes commission ( EFCC) has frozen his two accounts at the Ado-Ekiti branch of Zenith Bank Plc says Nigerians are ready to make the prophesy come true



Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state said he will one day become the president of Nigeria.



The governor who is also chairman of the PDP Governors Forum said this in Ado Ekiti while speaking with some journalists.



Fayose said this at an Annual Media Get-Together, held at the Government House, Ado Ekiti.





Fayose who did not specify how and when he will become the president said that the revelation was showed to him by God.





According to him, just as he become Ekiti state governor twice against all odds, so will the prophecy manifest the same way and manner





“It is according to God’s will that I will one day become the president of Nigeria





“Do not bother to ask me questions as to how this will materialise, I also do not know how it will happen but all I know is that I shall one day occupy the presidential villa, not as a visitor but as president,” he said.





Fayose who said he will use his position as chairman of PDP governors forum to correct many ills of the society as well as fight the cause of the poor masses noted that he was in the good book of most Nigerians who would always be ready to make God’s plans for him come to pass at the appointed time.





Fayose in a recent interview insisted that president buhari administration has failed Nigerians. The governor said Nigerians voted for massive killings, hunger, nepotism and disobedience of court order when they voted in President Buhari.





According to him, the APC led administration has not fulfilled their promise to Nigerians.

