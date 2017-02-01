A SPEECH DELIVERED BY THE ASSISTANT INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE, ZONE 2 HEADQUARTERS, AIG. C. K. ADERANTI, mni ON HIS OPERATIONAL VISIT TO LAGOS STATE COMMAND ON TUESDAY JANUARY 31, 2017.





I am delighted to be here this morning as part of my operational visit to the Commands under Zone 2, as the AIG overseeing it. On assumption of office as the AIG, Zone 2, I deemed it necessary to undertake operational tour to the two Commands and assess their operational adequacies and inadequacies with a view to charting a way forward for better service delivery. Last week, I was in Abeokuta where officers and men were addressed on the Force’s creed in line with the administration of the Nigeria Police Force under the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, mni. I therefore enjoin all of you to assimilate, comprehend and operationalize it wherever you are.





I must point out some issues that have become worrisome of recent:





1. INCREASE IN CULTISM : It is pertinent to note that there is an increase in cult related activities in the State. We cannot fold our arms and watch cultists destroy our communities. We must stand up to them, take up our responsibility and make sure their effrontery and bravado is reduced to the barest minimum.





2. KIDNAPPING : It is no longer news that perhaps the commonest high profile crime today is kidnapping. We are happy that the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Tactical Intelligence Unit (TIU) have not let us down in tracking down these kidnappers. We also must redouble our efforts in intelligence gathering and crime prevention. It is a joint war that must be won.





3. ILLEGAL DUTY : Case of illegal duties being performed by policemen has reached an alarming proportion. This is a very unprofessional practice that must be nipped in the bud. Examples include going after alleged internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo yahoo and operating in unmarked vehicles. I use this medium to warn everyone who does such to desist from it or face the consequences. Violators will be severally dealt with; to be fore-warned is to be fore-armed.





4. IMPROPER DRESSING : This is another cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of the force. It is appalling to see policemen and women use the unapproved and unauthorized accoutrements or a wrong combination of accoutrements. This gives the force a bad image, and must be stopped forthwith. Only approved modes of dressing as provided for in the relevant Force Orders should be adopted by all policemen.





5. INTELLIGENCE LED POLICING : Officers are encouraged to gather adequate intelligence before backing up with operations. It is common knowledge that operations without intelligence usually fail. O/C SIB in various Commands and the Zone are hereby called upon to up their games.





6. WELFARE : The leadership of the force is doing all within its powers to ensure that its personnel have a robust welfare package. I have it on good authority that the force is currently acquiring land all over the federation to build suitable accommodation for officers and men. Promotion is another area that is being looked into. Very soon, names of beneficiaries will be published.





In line with the Inspector General’s drive for core values of democratic policing and international best practices, training and retraining will soon commence and will be sustained.





I am proud to inform you that the Zone 2 Headquarters will soon embark on training of officers within Lagos and Ogun state commands in conjunction with facilitators from the United Kingdom. It is hoped that this will go a long way in keeping our men abreast with contemporary policing techniques.





On a final note, I hope everyone will take to these admonitions. With proper adherence to laid down extant laws, we can build the Police of our dream; a Police that will be admired and trusted by all; a Police we can truly call our own.





Once again, I am happy to be here. And I do hope we all have a nice time working together. Remember that unprofessionalism and unwholesome practices have no place within my domain. Let us all put in our best to make the Nigeria Police Force proud.



