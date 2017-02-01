The RS2 Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Shehu A. Zaki fsi today Thursday February 2, 2017 paid a courtesy call on AIG Zone 2, AIG Kayode Aderanti, mni.





The Commanding Officer expressed his appreciation to the AIG and the Nigeria Police for its support for over the twenty eight years of its (FRSC) existence and expressed hopes that the synergy will wax stronger.





The AIG on his part thanked the Zonal Commanding Officer for the gesture and assured him of his command’s resolve to give full support to the FRSC especially in the enforcement of speed limiting devices.





The RS2 Zonal Command covers Lagos and Ogun States.

