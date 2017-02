THE ZONAL COMMANDING OFFICER RS2HQ, ACM S ZAKI AND THE LAGOS STATE SECTOR COMMANDER, CC HYGINUS OMEJE LED THE OFFICERS AND MEN OF RS2.1 LAGOS SECTOR COMMAND TO THE FLAG OFF OF THE ENFORCEMENT OF THE SPEED LIMITING DEVICE YESTERDAY IN LAGOS.THE DEVICE IS EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED ON ALL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES AND TRUCKS ACROSS THE COUNTRY .FAILURE WILL ATTRACT STIFF PENALTIESFEBRUARY 1ST 2017 WAS FIXED AS THE FINAL TAKEOFF OF THE EXERCISE.REPORT REACHING CKN NEWS HAD IT THAT HUNDREDS OF VEHICLES WERE IMPOUNDED ON THE FIRST DAY OF THE EXERCISE