» » » FRSC CELEBRITY SPECIAL MARSHALS NATIONAL PATROL HOLDS IN ABEOKUTA ON SATURDAY.
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, February 09, 2017 / comment : 0



The first National Patrol of the FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals and enlightenment programme for the year will hold on Saturday 11th February 2017 in the ancient city of Abeokuta. It will be the first outside Lagos and Abuja.The delegation will be led by its ...General Coordinator CKN and Lagos Unit Coordinator Mr Segun Arinze .The following Celebrity members have indicated their attendance ..

Segun Arinze (Former President AGN),Bukky Wright (Actress),Emeka Rollas (Actor), Azu Amatus, Charles Nwagbara (Publishers), CKN (Coordinator), Bola Salako (Group GM Silverbird Group), Osam (broadcaster), Jonathan James Lympang (broadcaster ), Jide Alabi (Broadcaster), Femi Sowoolu (MD Jamz FM),Sulai Aledeh ( broadcaster),Fidelis Duker (Movie Director), Emma Oguguah (Actor).KSB (Artiste ),Otunba Adedayo Adeneye ,Hon Commissioner of Information and Strategy (member),Yakub Abubakar (Actor).
 
The event will be preceded with a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Ogun State ,Ibikunle Amosun on Friday .
 
All arrangements have been put in place by the State Government and the Ogun State Sector Command of the FRSC led by Commander Oladele towards making the event a huge success .

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
