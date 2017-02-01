The Celebrity Marshals in a Group Photograph with Gov Amosun

The Federal Road Safety Celebrity Special Marshals held its National patrol in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Saturday 11th February 2017.









Before then the team had visited the Government House, Abeokuta where they were received in audience by the Deputy Governor.









In her remark, the Deputy Governor thanked the team for choosing Ogun State as its first State for the national patrol outside Lagos and Abuja .





Celebrity Marshals and FRSC Officers during a courtesy visit to Ogun State Deputy Governor





She expressed her government’s resolve to assist the FRSC just as it has always done in curbing road crashes in the State.









The Sector Commander of FRSC Ogun State ,Commander Oladele,expressed his delight on the presence of the Celerity Marshals in the State.

Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy,Otunba Dayo Adeneye receiving the team in his office









He further thanked the State Government for the assistance it has been rendering to the Agency.









Ogun State Commissioner of Information and Strategy ,Otunba Dayo Adeneye who incidentally is a pioneer member of the Celebrity Marshals also commended the Celebrity Marshals for deeming it fit to extend their programme to the gateway State.





Coordinator General of CSM,Chris Kehinde Nwandu granting Press interviews





In his response,the Coordinator General of the FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals, Chris kehinde Nwandu (CKN) informed the Deputy Governor that his team were in the State as part of its mandate to sensitize and enlighten the public on the need to be responsive drivers while on the road.





He expressed his team’s gratitude to the Government and people of Ogun State for the warm welcome accorded the team.





The State Governor was later inducted as the pioneer Patron of the Celebrity Special Marshals.





The Celebrity Special Marshals

The National Patrol proper took place within the Abeokuta Metropolis on Saturday 11th February 2017.Some of the Celebrity Special Marshals that participated in the exercise were Okey Bakassi,Dayo Adeneye ,Segun Arinze,Bola Salako,Osam Isaac,Azu Arinze,Emeka Rollas,Emma Oguguah,KSB,Usama Ubioku,Charles Nwagbara,Azu Amatus,Fidelis Duker,Abubakar Yakubu and CKN.









Other participants were officers and men of the Ogun State Sector Command of the FRSC,Ogun State Special Marshal Unit led by its coordinator, Officers and Men of TRACE, Ogun State Commissioner for Environment ,top officials of various Ministries in the State.









Gov Amosun addressing officers and men of the FRSC and the Celebrity Marshals

The team which was later divided into three sub groups,engaged in sharing of hand bills educating motorists and enforcing the use of seat belts (which most taxis in Abeokuta don’t use),the issue of use of telephone and drinking also formed part of the event.









Some members of the team apart from granting interviews on televisions also participated in live TV programmes to drive home the message.









The team was later joined by the Executive Governor of Ogun State Senator Ibikunle Amosun,who expressed his joy at the presence of the Celebrity Marshals in the State.









He apologized for not physically receiving the group when they visit the Government House on Friday due to some other urgent schedules.He pledged his unflinching support for the activities of not only the Celebrity marshals but the Sector Command of the FRSC in the State.

Another Group Photograph with the Governor









He urged the Celebrity Marshals to make their visits a regular one asking them to visit the other Senatorial District of the State.





The Coordinator General of the FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Chris Kehinde Nwandu thanked the governor for making out time out of his ever busy schedule to join the Patrol team.







