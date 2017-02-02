The Lagos State Command today 10th February 2017 arraigned suspected fraudsters Seun Egbegbe and his accomplice before Federal High Court, Ikoyi









On 2/2/2017 , Seun Karim aka egbegbe in company of his co-suspect Ayo Oyekan disguised as the MD of Gbagada general hospital and the other as a patient, lured one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna (both bureau de change members )that they needed 9,000 dollars and 3,000 pounds. The victims brought same to the suspects after which they made attempt to escape with the money. The alarm raised by the victims attracted the policemen within the hospital and the suspects were consequently arrested.





Upon investigation, total number of thirty nine other people came up with similar complaint against the suspects.



