Four persons were killed during a clash by two rival cult groups in Ondo town at the weekend.





Two of the cultists were, however, apprehended by the police.





It was gathered that the cult groups may have belonged to a political party.





Dependable source said that the bloody clash ensued when supporters of a chieftain of the party in the town who openly defected to another party before the last governorship election wanted to return and were rebuffed.





This reportedly led to a bloody clash and dangerous weapons were freely used by the two warring groups.





It was also learnt that the clash started at the party secretariat and spread to different locations in Ondo.





The corpses of the deceased persons were found at Odojomu Street of the ancient town. Contacted, Ondo State Police Command image maker, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said investigation on the matter had commenced.



