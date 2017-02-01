Four persons, including a woman were docked yesterday before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja over a crude oil scam.





They face a nine-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and obtaining $1m by false pretence from an American.





The four accused are Umar Audu Bida, Truth Igogori, Ifenyinwa Nwankwesiri and Ogechukwu Obaji. They obtained the money with the promise that they would supply the American two million barrels of Bonny Light Crude.





The accused were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission alongside four companies: Universal Contractors, Lambda Energy Services Limited, Double Wonder Concept Limited, and ICS Energy Services Limited.





Bida and his co-accused sometime in 2014 allegedly conspired to defraud one Donald Latella of North Park LLC of $1million under the pretext of supplying about two million barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil.





The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge.



