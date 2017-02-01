Kaduna government and security operatives are on the trail of those who destroyed the foundation structure of the proposed Nigerian Army Battalion in Southern Kaduna, after the foundation laying ceremony by Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yusuf Burutai to establish a military formation in the troubled area, last weekend, at Ungwan Yashi, Zango Kataf Local Government.

While government and the military have decided to expedite action in ensuring the takeoff of the construction of the barracks and army formations, some persons moved into the area and destroyed the foundation.

Irked by this development, Governor El-Rufai issued a strongly worded statement yesterday, condemning those behind the destruction, saying those behind the act would be fished out and dealt with according to the law of the land.

In the statement issued by the Media aide to the governor, Samuel Aruwan, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday, frowned at the destruction of the foundation laying structure of the proposed Nigerian Army Battalion in Southern Kaduna.





The statement said El-Rufai, who received the news with shock, described the situation as unfortunate, as it further confirms that the conflict entrepreneurs “are determined to continue to create obstacles and setback to our stabilisation and peace building efforts.”





He said: “It is unbelievable that some people would destroy the very structure we erected to establish the long-awaited Army Barracks to assist promotion of peace and end the decades of senseless bloodletting in the southern part of Kaduna State. But we will not be deterred. We urge our people that cherish peaceful coexistence to continue to be resilient, focused and resolute in overcoming the antics of forces of darkness and evil. Those that did this are determined to derail the contributions of the security agencies, having failed to spread their tentacles of hate, bigotry and penchant for divisiveness.





“I want to use this medium to appeal to all men and women of conscience to remain firm and optimistic, while government in collaboration with security agencies, civil society, religious and traditional institutions will continue to work assiduously for peace and security of life and property.”





Meanwhile, El-Rufai has vowed to ensure that the Southern Kaduna crisis that erupted under his administration, will be the last ever experienced out of the 11 crises in the state, just as the Army has commenced deployment of soldiers to strategic locations in the troubled area after the foundation laying ceremony of military formations.



