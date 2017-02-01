Select Menu

FORMER KATSINA STATE GOVERNOR,SHEMA "REARRESTED" BY EFCC IN COURT PREMISES
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, February 08, 2017 / comment : 0

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC may have re-arrested former governor Ibrahim Shema on his way out of court premises.

Operatives of the commission, on Tuesday barricaded the main exist of the court and asked Shema to come down from his car and joined them in their vehicle.
It took over an hour during the standoff before some of their men entered his car and move along with them in their convoy.

During last sitting the EFCC had complained to the court that Shema is not fulfilling one of his bail condition by making himself as when needed. They had asked him to be remanded so that they can easily reached out to him in prison.

Unlike the last sitting, Shema drove separately amidst jubilation of party supporters and members but today EFCC operatives interswitched his vehicle in their convoy and drove off.

However, Shema's spokeman OlaWale Jumoke said 'Shema was not arrested'

Police also used tear gas to disperse hundreds of supporters who thronged the main road surrounding the court as both APC and PDP mobilised members to the court.

Source:Daily Trust

