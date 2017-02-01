Select Menu

» » » FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A WEEK,WEATHER STOPS YEMI OSINBAJO FROM ONDO STATE VISIT
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 / comment : 0

For the second time in a week,bad weather stopped Acting President,Yemi Osinbajo from visiting Akure ,the Ondo State Capital yesterday.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo apologised to the people of the State for his inability to make the rescheduled visit.

Few days ago,the Ag President was airborne on his way to Akure when he made a return to Abuja after he was told that he won't be able to land at the Akure Airport.

He was expected to commission several projects in the State including the multi million Naira DOME.

The State Govrnor,Olusegun Mimiko who is on the last leg of his tenure is expected to hand over to the newly elected Governor of the State,Akeredolu SAN in few days time.

