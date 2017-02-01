Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, February 03, 2017 / comment : 0


For the second time this week, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

He came in the company of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubo Dogara who would be coming for the third time this week.

The Speaker’s first time was on Monday when he visited with Gov. Rochas Okorocho of Imo State.

On Tuesday, the Senate President visited the Villa with him again.

Later, Saraki told Journalists that his visit was connected with the 2017 budget defense.

It will be recalled that Osinabjo became Acting President sequel to transfer of power to him by President Muhammadu Buhari who’s currently on a medical vacation in London.

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
