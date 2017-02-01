The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered investigation into the flouting of the directive of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to National Pensions Commission (PENCOM) to allow the status quo ante to remain at the First Guarantee Pensions Limited to avoid being in contempt of court.





In a letter to the Assistant Inspector General of Police zone 2 headquarters Lagos dated 1 February 2017, signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, ACP Ibrahim A. Bakori, the IGP ordered the Assistant Inspector General of Police to furnish him with the report to enforce the directives of the "Hon Attorney General of the Federation in the Matter of First Guarantee Pensions Ltd and the National Pensions Commission."





The AGF had in 2011 ordered PENCOM to desist from further violation of the order of a Federal High Court delivered by Justice D.U.Okorwo on the First Guarantee Pensions Limited on 18th July 2012.





Also the Director, Public Prosecutions of the Federation had also ordered the PENCOM "to desist from malicious prosecution and to obey the order restraining PENCOM from interfering in the business of First Guaranteed Pensions Limited."





The Director of Public Prosecution also in a letter to PENCOM on 4th January 2017 complained that two letters dated 17, August 2011 and 8 September 2011, by the Office of Hon Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation to PENCOM were disregarded.





The AGF had ordered PENCOM to allow matters return to staus quo to avoid being in contempt of court stating that the actions of PENCOM were in clear violation of the court order.





The DPP letter also wanted the National Pensions Commission to brief the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on the Commission's level of compliance with the above letters.





First Guarantee Pensions Limited had on January 20, 2017 petitioned the office of the IGP requesting it to enforce the directives of the Hon Attorney General of the Federation in the refusal of the National Pensions Commission to comply with the said directives.





The petition complained that on Thursday January 12 2017, to Monday 17 of January 2017, the Vice Chairman, Nze Chidi Duru and his legal adviser Barrister Smart Iheazor were arrested and detained by the AIG Zone 2, Lagos Police on instructions of the Director General of PENCOM, Chinelo Anohu and were arraigned in a Tinubu Magistrate Court , Lagos.



