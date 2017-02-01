One of the victim

Five

persons were yesterday killed when armed robbers attacked a branch of Zenith Bank located along the popular Wetheral Road, Owerri, Imo State capital.

Sources said the armed robbers trailed someone who wanted to deposit large sum of money to bank premises and instantly shot him dead. The robbers also shot three security guards, but lost one gang members, who was shot dead by policemen guarding the bank.

On a visit to the scene yesterday, armed policemen had cordoned off the bank premises and refused everybody entry, except bank staff.

A witness said that the robbers, who came in three cars, had opened fire on their target, as soon as he alighted from the car that brought him to the bank. The target was hit as well as three other victims.

“The robbers, who were about 12 in number, had trailed the man who wanted to deposit large sums of money.

They came in three cars, but it was one of the cars that followed him into the bank premises. As soon as he came out of his car, the robbers shot him dead and took the money. They also shot dead three of the security guards and one bank customer. But one of the policemen guarding the bank killed one of the robbers.”

Another witness said the police arrived the scene after the robbers had left.

Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, DSP Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident.

Source:Sun