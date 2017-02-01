The Federal Government has mandated the National Institute for Medical Research and the College of Medicine, Ibadan to do proper study of the two claims to HIV cure in Nigeria.





Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said this yesterday in Ilorin at the Federal Government Town Hall meeting for the North Central Zone.





A Nigerian university don, Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, recently claimed to have found a cure for the virus.





The minister, who was responding to questions on the position of government on the claims, said getting a cure would be of public health interest to the country.





According to him, Nigeria has about three million people infected with HIV, the second highest number in the world after South Africa.



