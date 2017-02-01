The Federal government is set to hand over Sheikh Zakzaky to Kaduna State for trial any moment from now. This followed the recent signing of papers authorizing this by the Attorney General of the federation (AGF), Malami Abubakar.









A reliable sources confirmed that Kaduna State government had requested for the Sheikh to be handed over for some time now, but it was only recently that the Federal government obliged them.





The request for the handing over of the Sheikh is to enable the state government to charge the cleric to court for offences allegedly committed for close to three decades.









Up till the time of compiling this report, the Sheikh was yet to be transferred to Kaduna State custody. However, it appears that he could be transferred to Kaduna any moment from now.









This will be contrary to a Federal High Court Abuja judgement that ruled that he should be released and a house be built for him in any town of the Northern town of his choice, in addition to the payment of compensation for the trampling of his fundamental rights.









Earlier this week, IMN had raised an alert over the deteriorating health condition of the Sheikh.



