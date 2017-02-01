Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration) and Mr. Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing).



Others are – Engr. Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness), Mr. Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation), Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi (Director of Consumer Protection), Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon (Director of General Aviation) and Mr. Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).



The affected directors were immediately ordered to handover to the next in command in their various directorates who will in the interim take charge of activities in their directorates.

The Federal Government on Friday approved the sack of all the directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with immediate effect.In all, nine directors were shown the exit by the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, after the approval by the federal government.Those affected by the purge are Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr. Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards), Barr.