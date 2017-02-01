The federal fovernment has approved the appointment of five new Directors and one General Manager for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The appointment was announced in an official statement issued yesterday and signed by the agency’s general manager, Public Affairs, Sam Adurogboye.

According to the statement, those that were appointed and their designations are as follows: Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR); Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN); Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA) and Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS).

Others are: Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS); Lawrence Mathew Kwajok, (General Manager, Air Navigational Standards (ANS).

NCAA further stated that the appointments are with immediate effect. On Friday February 24, 2017 federal government through the Ministry of Transport, sacked some directors of the agency with immediate effect.

Initially it was learnt that eight directors were fired by the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika after the approval from the federal government with two of the directorship positions being empty owing to retirement of the officers there.