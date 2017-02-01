Commissioner of Police (CP) Musa Kimo yesterday assumed office as the new Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





He takes over from CP Mohammed Mustafa during a handing over ceremony at the Command Headquarters in Abuja.





CP Kimo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of Sokoto. He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force on 1st February, 1986.





Prior to his posting to the FCT, Kimo was the Commissioner of Police Adamawa State.



