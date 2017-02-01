Select Menu

FCT GETS NEW COMMISSIONER OF POLICE
Posted date: Monday, February 20, 2017



Commissioner of Police (CP) Musa Kimo yesterday assumed office as the new Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He takes over from CP Mohammed Mustafa during a handing over ceremony at the Command Headquarters in Abuja.

CP Kimo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of Sokoto. He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force on 1st February, 1986.

 Prior to his posting to the FCT, Kimo was the Commissioner of Police Adamawa State.

Some of his postings include: Unit Commander 6 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Maiduguri, 2ic 19 PMF Port-Harcourt, Squadron Commander 11 PMF Calabar, Squadron Commander 28 PMF Umuahia, Squadron Commander 26 PMF Uyo, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration Imo state Police Command.

