This 4 year old boy LOKOJI GODWIN MONDAY who was abducted on Monday 13th January at Kadapa market Maraba Nassarawa state not far from the capital Abuja





Godwin was on his way back from school accompanied by his 9 year old senior sister when they were accosted by a couple who said they liked the boys uniform and asked the sister to take them to the boys school which is just round the corner from their house, apparently they played upon the naivety of the sister and asked her to leave the boy with the wife whilst she showed the husband the school.





On showing the husband the school she discovered her brothers lunch bag and school bag on the floor the boy was nowhere to be found, the man then ran away.



