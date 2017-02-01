The Family of Late Mr Doe Abraham ,a veteran broadcaster who worked for several years with Raypower FM and NTA for several years have released his burial arrangement.









According to the release, his body leaves Plateau State Specialist Hospital at 9:00am on Saturday the 11th of February 2017 to the kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses opposite River Blindness Tudun Wada Ring road, Jos.







Interment follows at Haske Gofwan Lamingo immediately.









Mr Abraham who died after a protracted illness is survived by wife and Children.







